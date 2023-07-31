CHICAGO — Giant anteaters can be deadly. In Brazil there have been incidents where anteaters dug their claws into hunters and killed them.

And they’ve been known to get into battles with jaguars that leave them both dead, on top of each other.

These anteaters can be up to seven feet long. And people say their claws are like pocket-knives.

These giant anteaters are generally harmless to humans because they really just like ants. But scientists say their habitats are disappearing and that might have made them more aggressive.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss swimming in the Seine, a cat exercise wheel, and Anacin.

