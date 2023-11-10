CHICAGO — A new theory online says people who spend time gardening, live longer, because it “grounds your body to the earth.”

They call this “earthing,” which supposedly has something to do with free radicals and electrons.

However, real scientists say these studies are just pseudoscience. Although being in the garden is undoubtedly healthier than sitting on your couch watching reality shows and drinking boxed wine.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss KitKats, Parma, Italy and the cover of “Led Zeppelin IV”.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.