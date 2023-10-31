CHICAGO — On this Halloween, everyone is looking for something quite unique to serve at a party or just to enjoy themselves.

Well, Paul Konrad had one for you during the “9@9” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News – and as you can imagine – it’s quite unique.

He talked about “Fruckies” on the segment as he gave the recipe for this most unusual snack for his Halloween.

The hosts also talked about the time “Monster Mash” was banned, a fact about bonfires, two words that explain our fascination with horror, a pumpkin workout, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “9@9” on the WGN Morning News from October 31 in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.