CHICAGO — This massive, over-the-top jet plane is meant exclusively for a VIP or a head of state.

Lufthansa’s “Celestial Star” has a separate exercise area and a private office. It’s got enough seating for a 32 person entourage.

The bedroom and bathroom are part of a large suite that also includes a “work and balance” area. There’s a king size bed, plus a rain shower with built in massage jets, plus a conference room, that transforms into a formal dining area.

The plane is only in its concept stage right now.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses egg whites in the bath and cat scratch fever.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.