CHICAGO — A new study suggests olive oil can boost brain health.

Researchers at Harvard University found that those who used olive oil in place of condiments such as margarine and mayonnaise had a lowered risk of dying from dementia.

Having more than 7 grams a day of olive oil was linked with a 25 percent lowered risk of death from dementia compared to people who never or rarely had olive oil.

Health experts attribute the benefits to olive oil’s rich antioxidant compounds.

