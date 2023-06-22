CHICAGO — Since we’re in peak watermelon season, let’s talk about this method of cutting up a watermelon. It’s the best one.

You cut off the ends of the melon. Then stand it up and cut off the rind all around.

You’re left with a big football of watermelon. And now, it’s easy to cut into any size and shape you like.

The WGN Morning News crew also discusses Carpenter core, baguettes, and banning vegans.

