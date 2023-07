CHICAGO — This breed is the ‘American Bashkir Curly’ and yes, they have a soft, curly coat of hair!

There’s a lot of debate about their origin. One theory is that they were developed by a rancher in Nevada or maybe in Spain.

Besides being beautiful, these guy are hypo-allergenic!

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss tenniscore, Schlitz, and a baby porcupine.

