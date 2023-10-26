CHICAGO — Make some baked cinnamon granola apples! Your place will smell so welcoming, you’ll be fighting off the hugs when the fellas come over for the big pigskin game.

Just core out some apples, pour in a little granola, put them in the slow cooker. And get ready for the smells of the season.

In a little bit drizzle some melted butter and cinnamon on top cook a little longer. And if you’re feeling naughty, put some vanilla ice cream on there and get cozy under a nice wool blanket with your closest pals!

