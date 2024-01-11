It’s a tongue-in-cheek term people are using on social media to describe themselves and their role in the workplace.

People are saying, “I’m not that good at my job, but I’m really funny, I boost morale and I get along really well with others.”

It’s not an actual thing, though some employers admit they’ve hired more than a few people based on their personality. They say people who are natural leaders, who are kind, and charismatic help foster a positive work environment. And if it comes down to two people, they’ll more than likely choose the one with more charm and character.

The WGN Morning News also discuss shocking leggings, ‘Nixon Now,’ and the best place to survive the zombie apocalypse.

