CHICAGO — One of the biggest fashion debates when it comes to men concerns a certain type of jeans.

If a guy is wearing a pair that’s skinny, is that sexy? Many are saying they are not, including a few fashion editors.

We discussed that during the “9@9” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts gave their thoughts on this sometimes controversial topic.

During the segment, we also talked about sexy cottage cheese, “Cycle Ball,” Instant Pots, Birdnesting, and a goodbye to a longtime co-worker on the WGN Morning News, and more.

You can watch the entire “9@9” from June 27’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.