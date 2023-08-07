CHICAGO — If you find yourself needing to use the bathroom a lot while at the movie theaters, there’s an app to help you.

It’s called “Run Pee” and will tell you the best times to make a run to the bathroom without missing any important scenes.

The app lists all the movies and tells you the precise times to take a break. It also comes with a timer you start when the movie begins, and it will vibrate when it gets to one of the designated times.

The app will even tell you if it’s worth sticking around for a scene after the credits.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss papyrus font, breathing methods, and the original alarm clock.

