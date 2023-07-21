CHICAGO — The Hermès Birkin is still the most coveted bag in the world.

It’s always been popular, but with the recent passing of actress and singer, Jane Birkin who inspired the bag. It’s on top of the ‘must have list” once again.

Here’s how the original Birkin bag came to be.

It was made to fit Birkin’s needs as a young mother of three. She was sitting on a flight with Hermes chairman, Jean-Louis Dumas. She told him she wanted a bag with a wide flat bottom, a flap enclosure and handles.

She even drew a picture of it on an airplane barf bag, of all things, and handed it to him. Dumas had the folks at Hermes produce the bag and named it after Jane Birkin.

And the rest is handbag history.

So what did Birkin do with her royalties over the years? She donated the money to charity.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss odd celeb pairings, natural disaster homes, and an umbilical cord phone charger.

