CHICAGO — Anyone who is part of one likely has an unusual tale about it to tell.

Homeowners associations – or HOA for short – can sometime cause conflict or put unusual requests upon residents.

That was very much the case with a story that was shared on the “9@9” on Wednesday morning, with this story involving a unique request involving the selling of items.

We had the hosts talk about that during the segment while also featuring a Snickers salad, the dangers of licking toads, the world’s oldest restaurant, Beyonce’s bodyguards, and more.

You can watch the entire “9@9” from August 16’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.