CHICAGO — Are you someone who can stand the sight of spiders?

Well we hope you were watching the “9@9” on Wednesday morning, because we had a very interesting way of keeping these arthropods away from you.

It involves the use of a food.

We talked about that on the segment on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts gave their thoughts on how to keep spiders away.

Along with that, we also talked about an electric surfboard, a trend in kitchens that people regret, a bamboo building, the “Diorama of Death,” and more.

You can watch this edition of the “9@9” on the October 11 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.