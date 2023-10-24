CHICAGO — There is another term used in online dating, and this one has a bit of a Halloween twist.

In keeping with the theme of the day, this is something that’s a little frightening for those looking for a significant other.

“Polter-ghosted” was one of the topics of discussion on the “9@9” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed the latest online dating term.

We also talked about a unique 1980s TV segment on Halloween, the mental benefits of hot yoga, ice houses, the increased popularity of tracking apps, why pilots say “Roger,” and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “9@9” from the October 24 show in the video above.

