Why throw out your Christmas tree when you can eat or drink it?
Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
by: Robin Baumgarten, Larry Potash, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo
Posted:
Updated:
by: Robin Baumgarten, Larry Potash, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo
Posted:
Updated:
Why throw out your Christmas tree when you can eat or drink it?
Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
More interviews and segments can be found on the WGN News YouTube Page