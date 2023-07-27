CHICAGO — According to a new study from bankrate.com, just 35% of Gen Z always tip their server at a sit-down restaurant. Compare that with 83% of Baby Boomers who say they always tip.

Across the board, Boomers tip the most, even when it comes to food delivery workers, taxi drivers and ride share services.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Paris Syndrome, the Loewe bag, and the Tuesday Taylor doll.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.