CHICAGO — It might seem like a simple question, but it actually is a little more complicated than some people think.

What makes a sandwich?

Well, there are a few criteria that makeup what defines this, and there are actual “sandwich scientists” that have come up with a few ways to do it.

That was a big talking point during the “6@6” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed five ways to define the very popular food.

During the segment, we also talked about fitness rings, Hoka shoes, belly button cleaners, John Daly sauce, and more.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from June 28’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.