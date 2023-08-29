CHICAGO — If you’re single and an early riser, you might be in luck.

That’s because a new dating trend is helping those who like to get up a little early in the morning.

The growing popularity of “Dawn Dating” was one of the topics on the “6@6” as we talked about some people who are starting their day by getting to know a potential significant other.

Along with that, the hosts also talked about the wealth of Micheal Jordan, “Bikepacking,” the pencil skirt, a break-up story on TikTok involving wedding cake, and more.

You can see the entire “6@6” from the August 29 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.