CHICAGO — Since everyone is using this way to communicate, there are going to be labels that go along with the way you text people.

In fact, there is a term that goes along with someone who decides to take their time responding to a correspondence from a friend.

They’re called ‘textertunists’ and we featured that on the “6@6” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed this phenomenon in cell phone conversations.

We talked about that along with an inflatable couch, casual Wall Street attire, chicken cobbler, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from the October 11 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.