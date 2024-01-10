Let’s talk horny toads! Turns out they’re not toads at all. They’re not even frogs, they’re lizards.

Lizards with big horns and scales all over them.

And fun fact, horned toads, or lizards are known for their ability to shoot a stream of blood from their eye or eyelid to frighten predators away.

The WGN Morning News also discuss preppy fashion, fainting couches and reheating steak.

