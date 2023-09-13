CHICAGO — How about a tradition for a holiday in the spring making its way to the fall?

That’s happening in 2023 as some people are bringing an Easter tradition to October with a Halloween twist.

They are “Boo Baskets,” and it’s a new trend that people are trying to bring some joy to the spooky day in the fall.

We talked about these on Wednesday’s “6@6” as the hosts gave their thoughts on these unique gifts for Halloween.

We also talked about fall foliage, wide-leg denim, work red flags, “husband hunting,” and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from the September 13 show in the video above.

