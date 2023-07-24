CHICAGO — Some workers in Bern, Switzerland, put on their swimsuits and float down the river to their jobs.

During the summer months, the river has very strong currents. So commuters pack their clothes, their phones, their wallets and their work gear in waterproof bags, put on their swimsuit and swim until they reach their “stop.”

Not too far from Bern, people in Basel, Switzerland, do the same thing.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss cat lifespans, handerpants, and ice cream dates.

