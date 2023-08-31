CHICAGO — More young people are walking away from their jobs.

According to a recent study, more than half of “Gen Y” workers are planning to quit before the year ends. The New York Times says they’re part of the “YOLO” economy. You only live once.

They’re not wasting time doing a job they don’t like. They have no problem quitting. They want to be fulfilled. They want to be engaged. They want flexibility.

They’re earning the nickname “Generation Resignation.”

