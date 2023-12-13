CHICAGO — We’re looking at the worst, most despised holiday candies.

This, courtesy of allrecipes.com. According to a survey, the least favorite candies include flavored candy canes, except peppermint of course, and Christmas Peeps.

And the most hated candy this year? Reindeer corn, which is basically red and green candy corn…

The WGN Morning News team also discusses red wine headaches and a coffee hack.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.