CHICAGO — Vent Haven Museum in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky houses the personal collection of W.S. Berger.

He started collecting ventriloquist dummies in the early 1900’s as a hobby, which turned into a passion.

There are 1,100 in his collection and they’re all on display at the museum, along with old movie scripts, posters and other puppets.

The highlight of the collection includes artifacts that once belonged to comedian, Edgar Bergen, father of Candice Bergen. He had a famous vaudeville act with his dummies Charlie McCarthy and Mortimer Snerd.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses chow mein versus lo mein and the different sides of tin foil.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.