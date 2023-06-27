CHICAGO — The anticipation has been building for a new film that features one of the iconic dolls in American history.

“Barbie” is set to be released on July 21 in theatres and some of the items featured in the trailers are getting some attention. That includes her very unique pink sports car, which is causing some people to look for their own.

That was one of the topics featured on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed the curiosity around the automobile driven by Barbie in the film.

Along with that, we also talked about pineapple sandwiches, a compound in Lake Tahoe, dumplings, green eggs and ham, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “6@6” on June 27 in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.