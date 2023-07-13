CHICAGO — Mattel first introduced the Dreamhouse in 1962.

It was made of cardboard and collapsed into a handy little carrying case for easy toting.

The original Dreamhouse sold for $4.88, which is the equivalent to about $50 today.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Himalayan salt, adult summer camp and betting on aliens.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.