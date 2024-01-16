The ‘mob wife’ look is back and bolder than ever.

It’s the latest TikTok trend. It’s all about going “over the top.” Big hair, big sunglasses, lots of gold jewelry, faux fur coats, and lots of makeup.

But some people, especially Italians, aren’t happy about it. They say it’s offensive and inappropriate to stereotype their culture.

The WGN Morning News also discuss ‘Negative Nancy,’ engagement rings, and Hello Kitty Crocs.

