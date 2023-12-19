CHICAGO — We all know the ‘Home Alone’ house. A recent valuation from Zillow puts it at 2.3 million.

Did you ever wonder how the McCallisters could afford such a pricey home?

Well, the people of the internet have a theory — they believe Kevin’s dad is a mobster. That explains the Burberry coats, the wads of cash he happens to have access to.

The internet theory goes even further: they say there’s a reason why Kevin never calls the cops to say he’s home alone. He doesn’t want anyone looking too deep into his father’s “business.”

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss ‘canon balling,’ Zuzu’s petals, and electric blankets.

