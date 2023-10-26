CHICAGO — Here’s a really good fall twist on the Moscow mule. It’s called the campfire mule and features an unexpected ingredient.

Use the traditional mule ingredients like ginger beer and lemon juice. We found the recipe on delish.com.

Replace your vodka with smoked bourbon. Add a dash of maple syrup.

And top it off with a roasted marshmallow as garnish to keep with the whole campfire theme.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses dating red flags, the color of the year and kids refusing to wear costumes.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.