CHICAGO — Most people won’t argue with the idea of working one less day per week – and it’s a trend that’s starting to pick up.

A number of businesses have experimented with four-day workweeks, especially since the end of the pandemic. The question for many is if the switch in schedule is better for the worker and the business.

We had the answer to that on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed the results of a one-year experiment on the work schedule.

During the segment, we also discussed a “lettuce notepad,” turning your office into a car, “sorbet” men’s fashion, and more.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from the August 1 WGN Morning News in the video above

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.