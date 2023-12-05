CHICAGO — Some managers are hiring coaches to teach younger employees how to interact with clients.

Turns out, younger, newer, post pandemic workers are having a hard time establishing a personal connection with clients.

Job experts believe the communication break-down could be a direct result of so many people working from home, or finishing college in the last few years during COVID. So they’ve had less experience working in person with others.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses carrier pigeons, holiday drinks and sardines.

