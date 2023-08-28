Here’s a hack for taking years of damage off of your old silver.

Ketchup.

The key is to rub it all over your item. One TikToker says if you’ve got an old silver tray, or a candlestick, take that ketchup and “baste it like it is a prized pig.”

Let it sit for 15 minutes. Then give it a good rubdown with a microfiber cloth and rinse with water. It may look gross, but according to the pros, it works. And your silver will be sparkling like new in no time.

