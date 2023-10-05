CHICAGO — Stop taking your phone with you to the toilet. Especially when you’re going number two.

You think it’ll entertain you. You think it’ll help you pass the time. But guess what? It will also prolong your “visit.”

Gastroenterologists say: scrolling on social media will distract you from getting “the job done.” and that could cause serious strain and pressure and even hemorrhoids.

The WGN Morning News anchors also discuss smartphone wristlets, birds sleeping and old time dating rules.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.