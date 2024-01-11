There’s a reason why Rob Lowe looks so young.

Yeah, good genes. But more than that. Do you know how much sleep this guy gets each night? A ton.

He talks about the importance of sleep on his podcast. He says, “If there’s ever 12 hours of sleep to be had, I’m taking it.”

And he’s a multi-millionaire… you can sleep a whole lot better when you’ve got Rob Lowe money.

The WGN Morning News team also talks heated earbuds, hygge season, and snowplow Crocs.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.