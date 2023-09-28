CHICAGO — Is LinkedIn the new Facebook?

People are sharing really personal things about themselves and posting them for everyone to see.

But LinkedIn isn’t for friends and family. It’s for making professional connections.

One guy recently announced his divorce on his LinkedIn. He was met with mixed reactions. Some people extended their support. But others called him out for being unprofessional and “over-sharing.”

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss gouda cheese, car condos and green nail polish.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.