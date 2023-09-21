CHICAGO — If you want a long-lasting relationship, you and your partner should have some key shared values. A new study reveals the shared values that are most important for a successful relationship.

A new study says you and your partner should share the same political and religious beliefs. You should have similar IQ’s and education levels. You should have the same attitudes toward substances like alcohol or smoking.

Relationship scientists say these are dealbreakers.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss fried bologna casserole, glamping and dangerous Cabbage Patch dolls.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.