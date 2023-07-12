CHICAGO — It’s not something that’s often associated with a salad, but people are getting more and more creative with food these days.

Now a candy bar is featured as the main ingredient for a creation usually reserved for fruits and vegetables.

We discussed the recipe for a “Twix Salad” on the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday as we looked at how to make this unique treat.

Along with that, the hosts talked about a fold-up desk, Matterhorn Alpine Crossing, Monarch Butterflies, and more during the segment.

You can see more of the “6@6” on July 12 in the video above.

