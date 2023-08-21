CHICAGO — Everyone’s talking about Korean banana milk.

Banana milk is a staple in South Korea because bananas are a big source of comfort food. People love their softness, their flavor and their nutrients.

And banana milk is becoming more popular here in the states thanks to what else? Instagram and TikTok.

So here’s how you make it. Take one ripe banana, ¾ cup of milk, ¼ cup of water and a little sugar and vanilla extract, blend it until it’s nice and frothy.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss types of bosses, bad neighbors and an iceman.

