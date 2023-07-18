CHICAGO — It’s not just about online dating anymore. There are many people who are using the Internet to meet friends too!

With fewer options to meet new people in person, many in “Gen Z” are going on apps to find people of similar interests for meet-ups. This includes everything from book clubs to pub crawls as some dating apps even offer a “friend section” to their users.

This was one of a few topics discussed on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

The hosts gave their thoughts on this along with beef tallow, hearing aids, Disneyland cats, Kevin Bacon’s breakfast, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from July 18’s morning news in the video above.

