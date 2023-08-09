CHICAGO — The choices you make to decorate your house can make you feel better in more ways than one.

Not only can the interior and exterior be comfortable and even stylish to show off to visitors, it can actually help you feel better physically and mentally.

Welcome to “Dopamine Decor,” which is something that we talked about on Wednesday’s “6@6” on the WGN Morning News as the hosts gave their thoughts on these inspiring interiors of homes.

Along with that, we also talked about the laziest workers, the modern rocking chair, pull-ups, and more during the segment.

