CHICAGO — It’s a style that has come in and out of popularity through the years.

That’s wearing jeans that are just a little bigger than needed in order to have a little more comfort and this “baggy” version has made a comeback recently.

But what are the best things to wear with these pants?

We discussed how you can accessorize with baggy jeans on the “6@6” on the WGN Morning News on Tuesday as their host gave a few suggestions for you to use.

Along with that, we also discussed the butterfly cut, an adventure camper, how to navigate the world, the Sayre Mansion, and more during the segment.

You can watch this edition of the “6@6” on the October 17 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.