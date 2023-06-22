CHICAGO — How often should you wash your jeans?

Well, Levi’s design director shared his method.

Paul O’Neill says he washes his jeans every 30 to 50 wears.

He washes them alone on a gentle cycle with cold water so the color doesn’t fade.

Then he hangs them outside to dry.

The WGN Morning News crew also discusses banana clips, soaking pans and the world’s cutest socks.

