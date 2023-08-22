CHICAGO — If you’ve been caught up in ‘Rush Tok’, watching all of the young ladies taking part in their university’s Sorority Rush process, you might be wondering – just how much does it cost to rush a sorority?

According to bankrate.com, it more than likely costs thousands of dollars. Let’s look at University of Alabama for example:

Potential new members must pay a $350 recruitment fee. That doesn’t include all the outfits and accessories to keep up with the others.

If you get in, it’ll cost around $4300 per semester in new member fees. If you want housing and membership, that will run you around $7300 a semester. That doesn’t include tuition.

