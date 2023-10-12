CHICAGO — Some New Yorkers are ditching their therapists for psychics.

A psychic living in Manhattan says he’s seen a big uptick in customers, especially during the pandemic. And those customers have been sticking around.

He says some people are just fed up with years of therapy so they’re seeking alternate forms of guidance. They’re looking into tarot card readings and other forms of astrology. The idea is to try a more spiritual approach over a clinical one.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss potato chip salad, koalas and the new Ugg collab.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.