CHICAGO — Gen Zers say they’re scaling back on dining out.

According to a new study: nearly 35% of young people admit to having “menu anxiety.” That means they’re too nervous to talk to their servers and place their orders.

They are also concerned about the price of restaurants and the overall social element of dining out makes them uncomfortable.

Some psychologists say it may also be related to the pandemic because younger people spent lots more time indoors and less time interacting with people.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Telfar bags, Grinch cocktails, and long-term cruises.

