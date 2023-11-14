CHICAGO — It’s that’s the time of year when single people begin looking for a short term partner to “snuggle” with during the colder months of the year.

The unofficial start date for cuffing season is usually right before the weather turns chilly. And it usually lasts until just after Valentine’s Day. They call it “cuffing” because the idea is based on getting “handcuffed” or tied down to someone.

Then you un-cuff around spring time when the weather gets warmer, and you go on your merry way.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Lazy Girl Thanksgiving and “screeing”.

