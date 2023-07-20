CHICAGO — Throwback Thursday to a simpler time.

Check out these tel-a-chairs. All you had to do was take a seat, put a few coins in, and you could watch television while you waited for your bus to arrive.

This photo was taken at the Los Angeles Greyhound Bus terminal in 1969.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss coffee on the go, a new millipede, and a dating dilemma.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.