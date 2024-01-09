What are the risks of dirty makeup brushes?

Dermatologists say most people don’t clean their makeup brushes. But turns out, they’ve got more bacteria than your toilet seat.

Cleaning them is pretty simple. Take a clean towel, add some dish soap, or a cleaner of your choice then gently swirl your brush around the saturated portion of the towel. This will sanitize your brush without ruining the bristles or the shape.

Let them dry and be sure to do this often. It’s also not a bad idea to replace them every once in a while.

